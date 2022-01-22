2,853 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 95,239 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 54,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $9.77 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

