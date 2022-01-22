Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 363.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE VEC opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $547.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.