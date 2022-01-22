Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $9.02 Million in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Embraer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $42,696,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 40.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,290 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $10,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Embraer by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Embraer by 266.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 658,891 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

