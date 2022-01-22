Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $43,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of CHGG opened at $26.21 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.