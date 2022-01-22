Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

