Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG opened at $85.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.