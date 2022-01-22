MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYTE stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -27.21.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.