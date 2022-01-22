Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 3,702.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 34.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $35,947,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $21,069,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 208.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $106.79 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on U shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

