Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ERIC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,217. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

