EasyFi (EZ) Price Hits $2.27 on Top Exchanges

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00006464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $843,851.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

