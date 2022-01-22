Velas Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $566.98 million and $11.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002267 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003629 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000268 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,252,862,348 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

