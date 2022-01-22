Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $237.93 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.97 and its 200 day moving average is $245.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.
In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.53.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.