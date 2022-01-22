Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $237.93 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.97 and its 200 day moving average is $245.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

