The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,176 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,079,000. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.