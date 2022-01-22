XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

NYSE XPO opened at $66.62 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

