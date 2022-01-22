$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.97. Intuit posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.86 to $14.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.29.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $528.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit has a 52-week low of $359.33 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

