Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases 552 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 792,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,505. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

