Westwood Global Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the quarter. Tenaris makes up approximately 12.5% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $194,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 67,975 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,593. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

