Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $83.73.

