Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $831,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 271,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 249,905 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.

JPST remained flat at $$50.45 during midday trading on Friday. 3,904,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.