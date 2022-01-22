Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 98.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,009,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.99. 84,702,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,966,969. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $196.99 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.