Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,727 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. 7,043,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

