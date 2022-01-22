Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Stellus Capital Investment makes up 1.0% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

SCM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,283. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $261.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.