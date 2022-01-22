Gables Capital Management Inc. Makes New $639,000 Investment in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $18,058,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,205,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,158,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $10,363,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

UP stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

