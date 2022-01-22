Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EARN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 233,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 375.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EARN shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

