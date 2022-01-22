iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,111,000. Somerset Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,970. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $88.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

