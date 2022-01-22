3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 59.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

3M stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.90. 3M has a 1-year low of $167.24 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

