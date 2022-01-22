Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $624.50

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 624.50 ($8.52) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.78). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 402 ($5.49), with a volume of 180,103 shares.

The company has a market cap of £40.01 million and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 619.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 870.64.

Best of the Best Company Profile (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

