Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MCB traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $102.45. 262,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,725. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

