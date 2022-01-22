Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NSIT stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average is $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $206,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

