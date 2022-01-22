Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,453 shares of company stock worth $5,458,161. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $288.65 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

