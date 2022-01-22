Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,962 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameren by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,412,000 after buying an additional 185,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after buying an additional 50,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

