Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 538 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $160.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $149.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.14.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.