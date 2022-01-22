Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 3,445 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 93,977 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

