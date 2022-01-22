Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $388,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

