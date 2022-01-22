Keystone Financial Group Sells 829 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 129,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 66,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 952.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 63,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.