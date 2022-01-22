$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Kroger reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kroger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,832,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. Kroger has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

