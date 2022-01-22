Keystone Financial Group Has $848,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,895 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after acquiring an additional 682,279 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,060,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.43 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.