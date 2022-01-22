iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,829.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 56,250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 65,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41.

