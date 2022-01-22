Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

NYSE ORCL opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

