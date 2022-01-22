Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 2,635 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average of $129.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

