Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 4,374 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up approximately 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $17,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

TRI stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.34. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.