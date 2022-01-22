Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 2.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,798,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,434,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,731,000 after acquiring an additional 292,330 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CM shares. lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

