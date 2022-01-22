Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Trims Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

