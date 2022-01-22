Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.55.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

