Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $90.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.