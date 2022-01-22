Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumen continues to expand its network infrastructure in several cities, as it helps businesses meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity. The company aims to transform its business operations through product evolution and digitizing of customer interactions, which augurs well for growth. It has been selected by the U.S. Army Reserve Command to provide Virtual Private Network services to more than 650 Army Reserve locations across the country. Lumen’s fiber and IP-based network capacity position it well to support customers and enhance shareholders' value in the long term. However, lower revenues in the Business and Mass Markets segments due to the pandemic, along with weak demand for IP and Data services, are headwinds. Intense competition from wireless operators, along with a huge debt burden, limits its growth potential.”

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

