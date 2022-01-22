AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.99. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

