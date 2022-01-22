PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 52.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 87.37%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

