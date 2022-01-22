Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $76.86

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,598 shares of company stock worth $2,871,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. Ciena has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

