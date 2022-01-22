Glenview Trust Co Makes New $207,000 Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 121.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,022.68 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,025.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,079.30.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

